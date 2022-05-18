Advertisement

Students invent edible tortilla tape to hold food inside wraps

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
By WBAL
Published: May. 18, 2022
(CNN) – There’s a new invention that may help make some meals less messy.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have designed “Tastee Tape.”

It’s an adhesive that makes sure all the items inside wraps like burritos stay locked instead of falling all over your plate.

The tape is made from food-grade fibrous scaffold and an edible adhesive, and it’s safe to eat.

“Tastee Tape” is clear, but the researchers added blue dye to it in these photos to illustrate how it can be used.

The creators are applying for a patent, so they aren’t disclosing the tape’s formula.

