Spring showers, thunderstorms return Wed. night in the U.P.

Northern Plains system brings scattered showers, few strong storms over the U.P. overnight through Thursday morning.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
“Here Comes the Rain Again”: A Northern Plains system brushes over Upper Michigan Wednesday night through Thursday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorm chances over the region. A few thunderstorms could reach low level severe limits with strong wind gusts and small hail. Rainfall amounts can reach a quarter of an inch or more, especially in the western counties. Then, a stronger system brings widespread rain showers, scattered thunderstorms and powerful winds Thursday afternoon through Friday -- the system can also produce severe intensity storms.

View NWS alerts HERE.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal afternoon showers

>Highs: 50s north, mid to upper 60s south

Friday: Rainy morning with scattered showers during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and cooler

>Highs: 40s north, 50s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 50s

