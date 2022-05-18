Spring showers, thunderstorms return Wed. night in the U.P.
Northern Plains system brings scattered showers, few strong storms over the U.P. overnight through Thursday morning.
“Here Comes the Rain Again”: A Northern Plains system brushes over Upper Michigan Wednesday night through Thursday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorm chances over the region. A few thunderstorms could reach low level severe limits with strong wind gusts and small hail. Rainfall amounts can reach a quarter of an inch or more, especially in the western counties. Then, a stronger system brings widespread rain showers, scattered thunderstorms and powerful winds Thursday afternoon through Friday -- the system can also produce severe intensity storms.
View NWS alerts HERE.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal afternoon showers
>Highs: 50s north, mid to upper 60s south
Friday: Rainy morning with scattered showers during the afternoon
>Highs: Mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and cooler
>Highs: 40s north, 50s south
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Low to mid 50s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers
>Highs: Upper 50s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.