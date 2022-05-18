Skandia Farmer’s Market returns for second year

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skandia Farmer’s Market kicked off their season Wednesday afternoon and the turnout was great. Now in its second year, the market has new vendors totaling about 30.

Food is another new feature. They serve sliders, fries, hot dogs and beverages. Wednesday’s market was focused on a spring plant sale. The manager says the idea for the market came from seeing a need to meet the farmers closer to where they are.

“That came out of the pandemic, wanting to go to where farmers were and support them and make it possible for them to have a place to bring their harvest and so that need is still there and the need for community and connection is still there,” said Jessica Pickett, Market Manager.

The market is held each Wednesday, rain or shine, from four to seven at night. It runs now through October.

