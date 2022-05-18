Advertisement

New Families Against Narcotics chapter launches in Marquette County

Between 20-30 people gather at Marquette’s Peter White Public Library to give an overview of the nonprofit
Between 20-30 people gather at Peter White Public Library to get an overview of the nonprofit
Between 20-30 people gather at Peter White Public Library to get an overview of the nonprofit(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Families Against Narcotics chapter launched Tuesday evening in Marquette County.

Between 20-30 people gathered at Peter White Public Library’s Community Room for an overview of what FAN is and what it can do for the Marquette County community.

FAN is a non-profit that helps connect families and individuals affected by addiction. This is the third chapter to open in the Upper Peninsula.

Programs that people can get connected to include COMEBACK, HARM:LESS, and Hope Not Handcuffs.

“This is going to be a game-changer for a lot of people in the recovery community here in Marquette,” said FAN’s Marquette County Chapter President, Ryan Redmond. “It’s going to help change trajectories and support those families because not only does it help the individual, but it then supports the family as well.”

All FAN programs are offered to the public free of charge. The next forum will be Tuesday, June 21 at the Peter White Public Library.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man
Joshua Ecklid mug shot
Gladstone man arrested after contacting girls on social media, Sheriff looks for additional victims
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
U.P. couple gets engaged
UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder

Latest News

Finish representatives meet with officials of Houghton county to discuss a previously active...
Finnish Representatives meet in Houghton County
The Republican primary for Michigan’s 109th State House District is on track for August.
Republican primary candidate Ron Gray announces run for 109th District
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community plans to sell the cannabis products it grows on-site to UP...
Abandoned Marquette County Airport to become marijuana grow facility
Pierogi are filled dumplings made by wrapping unleavened dough around a savoury or sweet...
Remie’s Tavern hosts pierogi fundraiser