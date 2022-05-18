New Families Against Narcotics chapter launches in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Families Against Narcotics chapter launched Tuesday evening in Marquette County.

Between 20-30 people gathered at Peter White Public Library’s Community Room for an overview of what FAN is and what it can do for the Marquette County community.

FAN is a non-profit that helps connect families and individuals affected by addiction. This is the third chapter to open in the Upper Peninsula.

Programs that people can get connected to include COMEBACK, HARM:LESS, and Hope Not Handcuffs.

“This is going to be a game-changer for a lot of people in the recovery community here in Marquette,” said FAN’s Marquette County Chapter President, Ryan Redmond. “It’s going to help change trajectories and support those families because not only does it help the individual, but it then supports the family as well.”

All FAN programs are offered to the public free of charge. The next forum will be Tuesday, June 21 at the Peter White Public Library.

