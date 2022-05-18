Michigan unemployment rate declines during April

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent between March and April, according to data by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget Wednesday.

Statewide, 19,000 people got jobs, while total Michigan unemployment fell by 5,000, resulting in a workforce gain of 14,000 during April.

“Two years after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the state, Michigan’s labor market has shown significant growth,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The statewide jobless rate fell by over 18 percentage points, while payroll employment advanced by over 925,000 since April 2020.”

The nation’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent. Michigan’s April unemployment rate was 0.7 percentage points larger than the national rate. The U.S. jobless rate fell by 2.4 percentage points over the year, while the statewide rate decreased by 1.9 percentage points during the same period.

April 2022 marked the 10th consecutive month of jobless rate declines in the state. The statewide April unemployment rate of 4.3 percent remained 0.5 percentage points above the February 2020 pre-pandemic rate of 3.8 percent.

Michigan’s jobless rate fell notably since the height of the pandemic in April 2020, dropping by 18.4 percentage points over the past two years.

