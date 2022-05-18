Michigan DNR prepares for U.P. wildfire season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR’s U.P. wildland firefighters have been preparing for the spring and summer fire seasons. There haven’t been any large fires this season in the U.P. A fire specialist with the DNR, however, says the rapid temperature increase is affecting conditions on the ground.

“It did get warm there for a while and made rapid green-up but we still have problems in our pine field types. Especially kind of on the Lake Superior watershed where the snow just left about a week ago,” Keith Murphy DNR fire management specialist said.

The Michigan DNR shares its resources with Minnesota, Manitoba, Ontario and Wisconsin through the great lakes forest fire compact.

Although preparation for the current fire season is complete, the work of a wildland firefighter is far from over. Staffing shortages are providing new challenges.

“There’s a lot more travel times on folks now and we are shifting a lot more due to some of the shortages. We’ll be there. It just might be a little bit delayed in our full response capabilities,” Murphy said.

However, the DNR says over 80% of wildfires are human-caused and urges all of us to practice general fire safety.

“We are vigilant for fires at the DNR, and people should also pay close attention to put safety first whenever they are doing anything outside or anything that involves being in the outdoors, " John Pepin DNR U.P. spokesman said.

Areas that are at higher risk for wildfires include areas with large jack pine populations because the tree is more flammable compared to other trees in the U.P.

Although they have additional barriers the DNR says it is ready to respond to a wildfire at any time.

“We are all looking around at the fire conditions here and we are poised to respond. Things have been going well so far and we are hoping that stays the case,” Pepin said.

