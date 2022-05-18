Michigamme Township rolls out new curbside recycling collection

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigamme Township will begin rolling out new recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its curbside collection service.

With this new collection program, residents will be able to place recyclable items directly into a new, larger, 96-gallon recycling cart. The carts will begin arriving at residents’ homes from May 25 through early June. This new program allows residents to set out most recyclables at the curb instead of hauling them to a drop-off center. The carts come with wheels for easy maneuvering and attached lids to keep recyclables dry and secure.

Residents can begin using their new carts beginning June 8. Michigamme’s waste hauler will collect recycling every other week on the same day that garbage is collected Wednesdays. Households will receive a calendar with their new schedule attached to their recycling cart, and they can also refer to the map and schedule at michigammetownship.com.

Michigamme Township applied for and received a grant from The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works with city governments nationwide to transform their recycling programs. The Township was selected to receive grant support because of its dedication to advancing recycling in the community. The grant from The Recycling Partnership helped pay for 500 new carts and includes funding for education and outreach about the new collection process.

“The Recycling Partnership, with support from the American Beverage’s Every Bottle Back initiative, is excited to work with Michigamme Township to improve the community’s recycling program,” says Cody Marshall, Chief Community Strategy Officer, at The Recycling Partnership. “The new program will improve residents’ access to recycling, support local jobs, and capture materials needed to make new products and packaging.”

Michigamme Township asks residents to do their part by placing only recyclable materials in their carts, including aluminum and steel cans, paper products (including newspapers, flattened cardboard, and empty pizza boxes), and empty plastic bottles and containers. To help limit contamination, give food and drink containers a quick rinse and then place them directly into the recycling cart.

Some items that cannot be recycled in the cart include glass bottles and jars, food and beverage cartons, plastic bags, paper towels, electrical equipment, batteries, and clothing. These items often get mixed into recycling carts because of “wishcycling,” or the hope that they can be recycled. While well-intentioned, non-recyclable items cause serious issues. Starting in June, residents can drop off glass bottles and jars at a new glass recycling trailer coming to the Michigamme Township Hall parking lot on Barnum Street in Michigamme.

For more information on what can and can’t go into the cart, your recycling day, plus answers to other questions, visit michigammetownship.com or call 906-323-6608.

