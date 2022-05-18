Advertisement

Marquette Lions holds bottle and can fundraiser

Return of the Returnables will be this Saturday.
Return of the Returnables will be this Saturday.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette club is raising funds for charity this weekend.

The Marquette Lions Club is holding the third annual Return of the Returnables fundraiser this Saturday. Their previous events raised over $20,000.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go to a variety of causes, such as vision supplies and services, diabetes prevention and education, nutrition programs, pediatric cancer, and more.

The club says this is a great opportunity to give back to the Marquette community.

“Bring those cans on by! We’ll be here to take them off your hands. 100% of the proceeds go back into the community to different charities and organizational events in Marquette and Marquette County,” said Scott Sampeer, Marquette Lions Club Member.

Drop off cans and bottles at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park off S. Front Street between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

