Marquette County purchases $620,000 vehicle

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is purchasing a new emergency vehicle to add to its arsenal.

“It’s definitely a positive for the community by bringing in this new vehicle, it means that they are definitely going to have reliable and new equipment for assisting in the fires and accidents and fire and rescues. It’s a real positive for Marquette County,” Scott Erbisch Marquette County administrator said.

The truck is a rescue 131 vehicle and would cost the county just over $620,000. The vehicle would be used to support fires, accidents and search and rescue operations. It also has the ability to refill air packs used by firefighters.

It is replacing an older truck that has been in service for roughly 30 years by Marquette County. Following the finalization of the purchase, it will take two years for it to be put into service.

