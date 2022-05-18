Manistique man arraigned for alleged assault with hatchet

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reeves Edward Kingren, 20, of Manistique was arraigned Wednesday in the 93rd District Court for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Kingren was arrested at Lakeshore BP gas station on Sunday, May 15 after Manistique Public Safety responded to a call of two men fighting at the intersection of Arbutus and Range Streets at 5:25 p.m.

When law enforcement arrived they found Ronald Cunningham, 64, of Manistique, who had been hit several times with a sharp-edged weapon. He was treated at the scene and then brought to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital by Public Safety for additional care. Kingren was not at the scene when officers arrived.

When speaking to law enforcement, Cunningham said he did not know the assailant and he was walking his dog near Range Street when he was hit.

Law enforcement searched for the second man and found Kingren at the BP gas station with a hatchet. Officers believe the man was picked up by an acquaintance that did not realize Kingren was being looked for by law enforcement. When the acquaintance realized Kingren was acting irrationally and had a hatchet, they drove him to the gas station, abandoned the vehicle and called the police.

Kingren’s next court appearance is set for May 25 for a probable cause hearing. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Manistique Public Safety officers were assisted by Michigan State Police and Sault Tribal Police Departments.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.