Mackinac County moves into high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACKINAC CO., Mich. (WLUC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has moved Mackinac County into their community-level classification of high-risk for COVID-19 transmission and infection. In Mackinac County, COVID-19 cases have risen by 54% in the past two weeks.

The CDC recommends that all community members wear secure, high filtration face masks when indoors in public settings and in close proximity to others in times of high-risk transmission. This recommendation is made as an effort to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“Throughout the past two years we have gained many tools to help us deal with COVID-19,” says LMAS District Health Dept. Health Officer and Director Nick Derusha. “One of the most important tools is the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not already done so, please talk to your medical provider about getting vaccinated and boosted.”

In an effort to protect the vulnerable, LMAS encourages community members to take these steps in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Mackinac County:

  • Get vaccinated, including a booster or fourth dose if eligible,
  • If you become ill with a fever and other symptoms (sore throat, cough, etc.) stay home until your fever subsides and symptoms improve,
  • Get tested, and if positive for COVID-19, notify your close contacts and talk to your medical provider about therapeutics,
  • Consider wearing a well-fitting mask if in close contact with others in an indoor setting.

LMAS has Free COVID-19 Testing Kits and Masks available to the public at all four LMAS offices – in St. Ignace, Newberry, Manistique and Munising. For more information and to schedule your next COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit lmasdhd.org.

