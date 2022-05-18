Highline brings fiber internet to Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - High-speed fiber internet is coming to rural parts of Delta County, changing the way families use the internet.

“It doesn’t matter where you live anymore. You can leave early, you can live in the city, you can live wherever you choose and you’re not going to have to sacrifice anymore,” said Bethany Leiter, community relations manager for Highline.

Highline calls it a game-changer for the area – something Leiter understands.

“I’ve chosen to live rurally my whole life. I’ve been one of those people that have been out there putting things on the roof to try to boost the signal,” said Leiter.

Highline is the first company to bring fiber internet to the country with speeds of a gig up and a gig down – the fastest speeds available in the nation.

“Typically upload download speeds are around 10 Mbs, so this is 100 times faster,” said Leiter.

This allows families to all be on their devices at once, without slowing the internet.

“I would argue that the rural household has the same Internet usage needs and demands as the city household,” said Bruce Moore, Highline Midwest Operations CEO.

The company started in Delta County because of its central location and thanks the community for their support.

“I would really like to commend the Delta County Road Commission and all the township supervisors for embracing Highline’s effort,” said Moore.

Highline can bring fiber to 4,500 Delta County homes and then will spread to Menominee County, eventually hoping to serve 50,000 Upper Peninsula homes.

Highline internet is $99 per month. To sign up or learn more, click here or call 888-212-0054.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.