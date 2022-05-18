EHS raising money for new spring floor

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - AAA Gymnastics and the Escanaba High School gymnastics team are collecting bottles and cans to help purchase a new spring floor.

Escanaba gymnastics is a self-funded sport and it’s coached by the owner of AAA Gymnastics.

Right now, all teams in the U.P. only compete on a two-inch foam board. The spring floor will help prevent injuries and encourage Wisconsin and Lower Michigan teams to come to the U.P. for competitions.

“If we host a meet, Wisconsin teams don’t come. Downstate teams don’t come because we don’t have the spring floor. It’s not worth an injury when you’re not used to being on a flat floor,” said Theresa Pascoe, owner of AAA Gymnastics and Escanaba High School gymnastics coach.

The bin for bottles and cans is right next to AAA Gymnastics. The spring floor will cost $26,000 but the team hopes to raise at least $20,000.

