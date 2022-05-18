Advertisement

Downtown Marquette Farmers Market begins this weekend

The Downtown Marquette Farmer's Market is Saturdays at the Marquette Commons.
The Downtown Marquette Farmer's Market is Saturdays at the Marquette Commons.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market returns this weekend.

With no COVID restrictions this year, the Commons on Third Street will look familiar as the market returns to normal. Live music will also be back this year, along with Saturday morning yoga and other programs.

There will be about 60 vendors selling everything from fruits and vegetables to kombuchas and body products.

“Shopping at Farmer’s Markets is fantastic because you’re buying directly from the farmer to the artisan or the food producer. [Your money] is going directly into the pockets of people that live and work in this community, so you’re really having a huge economic impact there. Your dollars are going right back into the community,” said Sara Johnson, Downtown Farmer’s Market Manager.

The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market will also be holding a fundraiser dinner next Thursday, May 26.

The Delft and Barrel and Beam are partnering with the Marquette Farmer’s Market to raise money for the Power of Produce children’s program.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ecklid mug shot
Gladstone man arrested after contacting girls on social media, Sheriff looks for additional victims
Aerial view of the former Marquette County Airport, which the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community...
Abandoned Marquette County Airport to become marijuana grow facility
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
2 more south Marquette marijuana retailers, north Marquette development move forward
Michelle Duder
UP woman campaigns to be on magazine cover
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

Latest News

The concept for “Shophouse Park” got the first thumbs-up from the Marquette City Planning...
Marquette gives initial ‘thumbs-up’ to new Shophouse Park with more approvals needed
Elections: absentee ballot policy change
Michigan Secretary of State pushes for election policy changes
One of the vendors at the Skandia Farmer's Market
Skandia Farmer’s Market returns for second year
AAA Gymnastics in Escanaba.
EHS raising money for new spring floor
Northern Plains system brings scattered showers, few strong storms over the U.P. overnight...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 05/18/2022