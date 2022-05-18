Downtown Marquette Farmers Market begins this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market returns this weekend.

With no COVID restrictions this year, the Commons on Third Street will look familiar as the market returns to normal. Live music will also be back this year, along with Saturday morning yoga and other programs.

There will be about 60 vendors selling everything from fruits and vegetables to kombuchas and body products.

“Shopping at Farmer’s Markets is fantastic because you’re buying directly from the farmer to the artisan or the food producer. [Your money] is going directly into the pockets of people that live and work in this community, so you’re really having a huge economic impact there. Your dollars are going right back into the community,” said Sara Johnson, Downtown Farmer’s Market Manager.

The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market will also be holding a fundraiser dinner next Thursday, May 26.

The Delft and Barrel and Beam are partnering with the Marquette Farmer’s Market to raise money for the Power of Produce children’s program.

