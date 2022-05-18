Advertisement

Dickinson and Iron County non-profit awarded grant from 100+ Women Who Care

The Medical Care Access Coalition (MCAC) of Dickinson and Iron Counties will receive about $16,000 from the group.
The group is located in the basement of Dickinson Hospital(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The organization 100 Plus Women Who Care of Dickinson County announced its newest grant recipient. The Medical Care Access Coalition (MCAC) of Dickinson and Iron Counties will receive about $16,000 from the group.

The non-profit coalition helps provide financial relief for those struggling to pay for prescription medication. The executive director says this money will help at least 100 people.

“When people come to us, they’re crying. They don’t know where they are going to get their medication. They can’t afford it, or groceries. it is a shame. We can’t thank the women who supported us enough,” Mylynn Trulock, MCAC Executive Director.

Trulock said that even though the organization is based in Dickinson and Iron Counties. No application for help will be turned away based on location. The best way to set up a meeting with the coalition is by calling 906-774-3980

