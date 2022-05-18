Dead River Coffee invites you to its 20 year celebration
The Baraga Ave. coffee roastery is throwing a party on Friday, May 22 at 3:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You’re invited to Dead River Coffee’s 20-year celebration.
Though the business has evolved in the last 2 decades, DRC’s mission has remained constant.
Owner Sloan Door explains:
Dead River Coffee is holding its 20-year celebration this Friday at 3:00 p.m.
Details of that party:
Dead River Coffee is located at 119 W Baraga Ave. in Marquette.
