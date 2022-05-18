Advertisement

Dead River Coffee invites you to its 20 year celebration

The Baraga Ave. coffee roastery is throwing a party on Friday, May 22 at 3:00 p.m.
Front of Dead River Coffee on W Baraga Ave in Marquette
Front of Dead River Coffee on W Baraga Ave in Marquette(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You’re invited to Dead River Coffee’s 20-year celebration.

Though the business has evolved in the last 2 decades, DRC’s mission has remained constant.

Owner Sloan Door explains:

Dead River Coffee is holding its 20-year celebration this Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Details of that party:

Tia is live at Dead River Coffee for their 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Dead River Coffee is located at 119 W Baraga Ave. in Marquette.

