Bridgefest returns to Houghton and Hancock

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer starts to bloom across the Keweenaw, people from the UP and beyond are beginning to grow excited for the return of the Houghton/Hancock Bridgefest.

The annual celebration has been missed since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2020 was a no-go, obviously,” said Bridgefest Committee Member Ryan Towles. “In 2021 we had to make a decision in the spring about whether we thought restrictions would be lifted by June or not. We didn’t think they would at that time when we had to make decisions, so we had to cancel in 2021.”

Towles is helping in handling the festival’s many attractions.

Those who join can expect to find many of their favorite activities returning from previous years.

“The things you’ve always expected will be there, so we’re going to have vendors,” continued Towles. “We’re going to have food available in the Ray Kestner Waterfront Park, and elsewhere on the waterfront.”

Newer events, such as the Thatcher Markham Memorial 5K run, are also returning.

And there will also be brand new activities.

“We’re going to have a chainsaw carver, and we’re going to be raffling off his carvings throughout the weekend,” added Towles. “And we’re also going to have a water ski show, which Bridgefest had a long time ago but hasn’t had in quite a while,”

Bridgefest sponsor 906 VR Arcade will be joining in the fun for the first time.

“We’re going to bring several VR booths down to the park, and we’re going to allow people to come and experience a demo from its perspective.” said 906 Virtual Reality owner Robert Landsparger.

Bridgefest is set for June 16 to the 19.

