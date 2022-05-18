Advertisement

Bay College announces sports award winners for 2021-2022

Photo courtesy: Bay College
Photo courtesy: Bay College(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Athletic Department announced their yearly awards, including team awards for the 2021-2022 school year.

Every year Norse Athletics hands out three individual awards that are voted on by the coaching staff.

The Male Athlete of the Year for the 2021-2022 Year is Men’s Basketball Player Jaylen Flaniken (FR, Troy, MI).  Jaylen averaged 26.4 minutes per game this past season and scored 10.6 points per game.  He shot 46.5% from the floor, hit 75.3% of his free throws, and grabbed 4.9 rebounds per game.

The 2021-2022 Female Athlete of the year comes from the Softball Team.  Sarah Wynn (SO, Pitt Meadows, BC) hit for a .365 average this year and had a .432 on base percentage.  She amassed 19 doubles to help build a .529 slugging percentage.  She had 31 RBI’s and scored 44 runs all while posting a .944 fielding percentage at shortstop.

The Student-Athlete of the Year is awarded to a student that has a minimum of a 3.2 GPA or higher and has success in their respective sport(s).  This year’s recipient is Women’s Basketball Player Andie Arsenault (FR, Hermansville, MI) boasted a 3.96 GPA while averaging 10.3 points per game this season.  Andie shot 39.2% from the field, 40.3% from three, and 82.1% from the free throw line.  She also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Bay College also competes in Region 13 in the NJCAA.  Each year the Region announces their All-Region teams for every sport.  The All-Region Award winners per sport are as follows: Baseball: Dalton Graham (SO, Sault Ste. Marie, MI), Men’s Basketball: Jaylen Flaniken (FR, Troy, MI), Women’s Basketball: Andie Arsenault (FR, Hermansville, MI) and Kennedy Englund (SO, Rock, MI), Softball: Ellie Miller (FR, Ishpeming, MI) and Karlie Patron (SO, Ishpeming, MI).  Cross Country had two runners qualify and compete in the National Championship this year.  Those two athletes were Lindsay Cox (FR, Gladstone, MI) and Zach Rose (SO, Escanaba, MI).

Each team also selects individual awards on a yearly basis.  Awards are voted on by each team’s players and/or coaches.  Unique to Bay College is the Norse Award that is awarded to the student-athlete(s) that best embody what it means to be a student-athlete at Bay College.  Factors such as work ethic, ability, overall attitude, team-first mentality, and being positive members of Athletics and the Bay College community are considered.  The individual award winners by team are as follows:

Baseball

Most Valuable Player - Dalton Graham (SO, Sault Ste. Marie, MI)

Most Valuable Pitcher - Nick Goebert (SO, Werl, Germany)

Co-Norse Award - Jared Crow (SO, Gladstone, MI); Drake Forrest (SO, Gladstone, MI)

Men’s Basketball

Most Valuable Player - Jaylen Flaniken (FR, Troy, MI)

Most Improved Player - Justin Nelson (FR, Iron River, MI)

Norse Award - Marcus Harris (SO, Brimley, MI)

Women’s Basketball

Most Outstanding Player - Kennedy Englund (SO, Rock, MI)

Most Improved Player - Alyssa Cretton (FR, Niagara, WI)

Norse Award - Cheveney Koski (SO, Rock, MI)

Cross Country

Most Valuable Female Runner - Lindsay Cox (FR, Gladstone, MI)

Most Valuable Male Runner - Zach Rose (SO, Escanaba, MI)

Most Improved Runner - Jahlani Thornton (FR, Detroit, MI)

Norse Award - Davin Hill (FR, Dollar Bay, MI)

Softball

Most Valuable Player - Sarah Wynn (SO, Pitt Meadows, BC)

Most Valuable Pitcher - Karlie Patron (SO, Ishpeming, MI)

Most Improved Player - Avery Sorochan (FR, Two Hills, AB)

Norse Award - McKenna Bullen (FR, Escanaba, MI)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ecklid mug shot
Gladstone man arrested after contacting girls on social media, Sheriff looks for additional victims
Aerial view of the former Marquette County Airport, which the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community...
Abandoned Marquette County Airport to become marijuana grow facility
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
2 more south Marquette marijuana retailers, north Marquette development move forward
Michelle Duder
UP woman campaigns to be on magazine cover
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

Latest News

Escanaba's Lizzy Sliva hits a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
May 17 2022 Gladstone at Escanaba Softball - clipped version
CCHA one step closer to reality with unveiling of conference logo
Augustana University will join CCHA
May 16 - U.P. Sports HOF newest inductees, Boys HS tennis; scores
May 16 - U.P. Sports HOF newest inductees, Boys HS tennis; scores
May 16 - Abby Roque reflects on busy homecoming since Beijing Olympics
May 16 - Abby Roque reflects on busy homecoming since Beijing Olympics