Bay College announces sports award winners for 2021-2022

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Athletic Department announced their yearly awards, including team awards for the 2021-2022 school year.

Every year Norse Athletics hands out three individual awards that are voted on by the coaching staff.

The Male Athlete of the Year for the 2021-2022 Year is Men’s Basketball Player Jaylen Flaniken (FR, Troy, MI). Jaylen averaged 26.4 minutes per game this past season and scored 10.6 points per game. He shot 46.5% from the floor, hit 75.3% of his free throws, and grabbed 4.9 rebounds per game.

The 2021-2022 Female Athlete of the year comes from the Softball Team. Sarah Wynn (SO, Pitt Meadows, BC) hit for a .365 average this year and had a .432 on base percentage. She amassed 19 doubles to help build a .529 slugging percentage. She had 31 RBI’s and scored 44 runs all while posting a .944 fielding percentage at shortstop.

The Student-Athlete of the Year is awarded to a student that has a minimum of a 3.2 GPA or higher and has success in their respective sport(s). This year’s recipient is Women’s Basketball Player Andie Arsenault (FR, Hermansville, MI) boasted a 3.96 GPA while averaging 10.3 points per game this season. Andie shot 39.2% from the field, 40.3% from three, and 82.1% from the free throw line. She also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Bay College also competes in Region 13 in the NJCAA. Each year the Region announces their All-Region teams for every sport. The All-Region Award winners per sport are as follows: Baseball: Dalton Graham (SO, Sault Ste. Marie, MI), Men’s Basketball: Jaylen Flaniken (FR, Troy, MI), Women’s Basketball: Andie Arsenault (FR, Hermansville, MI) and Kennedy Englund (SO, Rock, MI), Softball: Ellie Miller (FR, Ishpeming, MI) and Karlie Patron (SO, Ishpeming, MI). Cross Country had two runners qualify and compete in the National Championship this year. Those two athletes were Lindsay Cox (FR, Gladstone, MI) and Zach Rose (SO, Escanaba, MI).

Each team also selects individual awards on a yearly basis. Awards are voted on by each team’s players and/or coaches. Unique to Bay College is the Norse Award that is awarded to the student-athlete(s) that best embody what it means to be a student-athlete at Bay College. Factors such as work ethic, ability, overall attitude, team-first mentality, and being positive members of Athletics and the Bay College community are considered. The individual award winners by team are as follows:

Baseball

Most Valuable Player - Dalton Graham (SO, Sault Ste. Marie, MI)

Most Valuable Pitcher - Nick Goebert (SO, Werl, Germany)

Co-Norse Award - Jared Crow (SO, Gladstone, MI); Drake Forrest (SO, Gladstone, MI)

Men’s Basketball

Most Valuable Player - Jaylen Flaniken (FR, Troy, MI)

Most Improved Player - Justin Nelson (FR, Iron River, MI)

Norse Award - Marcus Harris (SO, Brimley, MI)

Women’s Basketball

Most Outstanding Player - Kennedy Englund (SO, Rock, MI)

Most Improved Player - Alyssa Cretton (FR, Niagara, WI)

Norse Award - Cheveney Koski (SO, Rock, MI)

Cross Country

Most Valuable Female Runner - Lindsay Cox (FR, Gladstone, MI)

Most Valuable Male Runner - Zach Rose (SO, Escanaba, MI)

Most Improved Runner - Jahlani Thornton (FR, Detroit, MI)

Norse Award - Davin Hill (FR, Dollar Bay, MI)

Softball

Most Valuable Player - Sarah Wynn (SO, Pitt Meadows, BC)

Most Valuable Pitcher - Karlie Patron (SO, Ishpeming, MI)

Most Improved Player - Avery Sorochan (FR, Two Hills, AB)

Norse Award - McKenna Bullen (FR, Escanaba, MI)

