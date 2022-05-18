American Culinary Federation’s Upper Michigan chapter to hold BBQ Showcase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Culinary Federation’s Upper Michigan chapter will soon hold its first-ever Barbecue Showcase.

There will be seven different vendors from Marquette, Escanaba, and Houghton. Chapter Vice President Christopher Durley from The Courtyards in Marquette says items will include pickled vegetable short ribs, lamb sausage tacos, and roasted duck.

The event’s main goals are for people to try different styles of barbecue, give ACF members something fun to do, and let people know the chapter is here.

“This event is going to raise awareness for the ACF,” said Durley. “It’s also going to generate a little bit of revenue. We are a nonprofit, and that revenue helps us continue educating members of the culinary field in our area.”

Durley is serving a vegan BBQ jackfruit taco.

The showcase is Sunday, June 12 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Barrel + Beam in Marquette Township. To purchase tickets and find more information, visit the Barrel + Beam Facebook page or the Facebook event, as well as the showcase’s Eventbrite.

