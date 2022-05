ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A small fire at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is 100 percent contained.

The Michigan DNR says crews are mopping up the 2.4-acre fire Wednesday. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

It started Tuesday along the shores of Lake of the Clouds and burned in leaf litter and hardwoods.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.