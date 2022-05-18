Advertisement

1 arrested in Delta County kidnapping hoax

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in jail and others involved have been identified after a Michigan State Police investigation found that a kidnapping report was a hoax.

The MSP Gladstone Post says troopers and deputies were called Tuesday to a report of an alleged kidnapping and a tied-up woman laying in a ditch just east of Delta County Road 511 and US-2.

Troopers found the tied-up woman, who said she was kidnapped by a man driving a small black pickup truck. More officers were called to the scene to assist and investigate.

The MSP said its investigation revealed an out-of-state group was involved and was advising officers that several other people were missing, allegedly creating a charade of false information. Investigators said that after completing interviews with the parties involved, they determined the information given to them about a kidnapping was made up and the entire incident was created to bring awareness to their cause. A press release from the MSP did not explain what the cause is.

Troopers arrested a second woman involved in the incident for kidnapping, aggravated assault, and false police report. She was taken to the Delta County Jail. Her identity won’t be released until she’s arraigned.

Due to the nature of the initial complaint, the MSP said many law enforcement resources were deployed to assist in the case. Social media reports contributed to the spread of false information and public concern.

The MSP emphasized that this incident was a hoax.

The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post was assisted by the MSP Manistique Outpost, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Rampart.

