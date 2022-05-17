Advertisement

UP woman campaigning to be on magazine cover

Michelle Duder
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette woman could be on the cover of Hers magazine.

Michelle Duder was paralyzed when she broke her back in a driver’s training accident in high school. She underwent surgery and was able to regain movement, but is still struggling with back issues to this day.

Because of her injuries, she found it difficult to stay healthy.

Duder found a health coach who helped her lose 60 pounds, and now lives an active and healthy life. She is even a certified health coach herself.

Her story is so inspiring that it caught the attention of Hers magazine. She entered a contest to be on the cover on a whim, and has advanced to being one of 15 candidates in her group still in the running. Her application included her story and pictures of herself before and after the weight loss.

She says that being a health coach is a rewarding experience.

“There’s nothing better than seeing somebody who really wants to get somewhere else in their life for their health and helping them get there,” said Duder.

You can vote for Duder’s campaign daily here.

