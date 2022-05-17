UP and Wisconsin departments celebrate ‘National Police Week’

KINGSFORD & FLORENCE, Mich. & Wis. (WLUC) - It is “National Police Week” across the United States, where officers are celebrated and recognized for their service. You see them on the roads and in your schools every day, but police officers say there is more to the job than just enforcing rules.

“We aren’t here just to take the bad guys to jail. If you fall off your bike and skin your knee, I’ll be there to help you,” said Matt Brouillette, Kingsford Public Safety Officer.

Brouillette completed his police academy training at NMU nine years ago. He has spent the last seven years at Kingsford Public Safety.

“Throughout all of school and the academy I loved it. I was looking forward to finally getting on the road, Brouillette said.

This week is “National Police Week.” In 1962, President John F. Kennedy made the week of May 15 a week to remember and honor officers around the world. This week allows officers to reflect on why they joined the force.

“I actually started in high school. I did an internship at Iron County Michigan Sheriff’s office and the Crystal Falls Police Department. That led way to thinking about a career in the Michigan DNR, and that just led way to the police field,” said Dan Miller, Florence County Sheriff.

Departments across the country are struggling with retention and recruitment, Brouillette says the national opinion of police officers has shifted in the last five years.

“We don’t get the respect we once did,” Brouillette said. “It takes one bad incident to make all police officers look bad.”

He said this has impacted the number of applicants, as more people now fear police officers. Despite negative national attention, Brouillette and Miller say local support has always been strong.

“Our community is strong. They support our sheriff’s office. They support all public safety in our county. Police, fire, EMS, all of it. That is just how our county is,” Miller said.

One of the biggest sacrifices Miller said officers make is the time commitment.

“We miss weekends, holidays, and family events, it seems like we are always working. That is hard on a person,” Miller explained.

Despite all the struggles and sacrifices, Miller says he does not regret becoming a police officer 26 years ago. TV6 says “thank you” to all law enforcement responders for their dedication to serving our community.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.