UP sommelier says to try these wines at your next summer gathering

Upper Michigan Today episode 32 shows you three wines to pair with your summer picnic
UMT tastes wine.
UMT tastes wine.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you need to pay an entrance fee to visit Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, the Altran Trolley is returning to Munising, and a Golden Retriever puppy needs your help.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at pictured rocks fees, the Altran trolley, and a dog named Sandy who needs surgery.

Marcella Krupski, The U.P.’s only sommelier, says it’s the season for chilled wine.

Look out for these brands on store shelves this summer:

What to expect during a visit to Zephyr Wine Bar and the Cellar.
Sommelier Marcella Krupski teaches Upper Michigan Today how to taste and pair wine.
Final taste test with Sommelier Marcella Krupski.

Links to stories from part 1: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore reminds public of new entrance fee (uppermichiganssource.com)

Altran to bring trolley back to Munising (uppermichiganssource.com)

Iron County shelter seeks donations for dog leg surgery (uppermichiganssource.com)

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

