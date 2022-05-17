Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital names new CEO

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Board of Trustees at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital named Andy Bertapelle as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tuesday.

Bertapelle will join the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital from Gunnison, Colo. in July 2022.

“We believe Andy is the right fit to lead our hospital so that Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital continues to provide quality health and wellness services to the people of our region, remains financially sustainable and continues as the trusted first choice for staff, patients and providers,” said Board of Trustees Chair, Peter Hood.

Bertapelle will be taking over as Bob Crumb’s successor. Crumb will be onboarding Bertapelle in the upcoming months to ensure a smooth transition.

“Bob has been great to work with throughout the years. He led the hospital team through a pandemic, new Electronic Medical Record integration, and a 12.8 million dollar building expansion project. Bob’s tremendous efforts have been recognized by our board, his team members, and community leaders across the Upper Peninsula. We will all miss his collaboration and leadership,” said Hood.

Bertapelle and his family have close ties to Manistique and look forward to reuniting with their family and friends.

“I’m excited to be coming to Manistique as the next Chief Executive Officer for Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital. You have a great healthcare organization in Manistique and I’m honored to be taking the helm from Bob Crumb. I look forward to continuing to build on the work that Bob has done with a focus on high-quality patient outcomes, great patient experience and sound financial stewardship. I am also excited that this move brings my wife and me closer to family that we have in Manistique,” Berapelle said in a video from the hospital’s website.

Bertapelle brings with him experience in the healthcare industry as a medical provider and senior leader. He has served in numerous positions that make him well suited to lead SMH in its continuing effort to provide quality healthcare to this community. He is a Navy veteran. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Baker University, a Master’s Degree in Nursing Healthcare Systems Management from Loyola University, an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Delivery Science from Dartmouth among other degrees and certifications. Much of his background is in the unique challenges of healthcare delivery in rural areas.

“This organization has experienced tremendous growth and success and I am confident that Andy will propel our organization forward. Our people are the reason our patients choose Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital. Andy is joining an organization with strong leadership, great financials and the best employees you could ask for. Andy views his team as his greatest asset, and I am confident that Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital will continue to do great things for years to come under his leadership” said Crumb.

