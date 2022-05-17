Safety reminder for drivers, runners ahead of Saturday’s Big Bay Relay

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 44th Annual Big Bay Relay is set to take off on Saturday.

According to the relay organizer, the race will start at 8:00 a.m. at Kaufman Sports Complex in Marquette and run up County Road 550 to Draver Park. The race ending is returning to Draver Park this year and will include food from Bearded Lady Creations and music by Los Bromanceros

Safety is the biggest concern for the race. Organizers are asking all automobile drivers who travel on 550 to be advised that runners and crew cars will be occupying the right and left sides of County Road 550 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Race in progress signs will be posted in Marquette and Big Bay.

This year’s race has over 40 teams enduring the miles towards Big Bay. This year there will also be two senior teams who will be walking the race course, starting at 6:30 AM. All runners will be wearing a reflective strap and running on the left-hand side of the road.

The Noquemanon Trail Network/Big Bay Pathway is hosting this unique road running race. This year the funds raised will go towards the Big Bay Pathway.

Other sponsors include Travel Marquette, Eagle Mine, Floline Media, Bearded Lady Creations and Queen City Running Company.

