Republican primary candidate Ron Gray announces run for 109th District

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republican primary for Michigan’s 109th State House District is on track for August.

Democrat Sara Cambensy can’t run again because of term limits. Republican candidate Ron Gray kicked off his primary campaign for the open 109th House District Tuesday.

“I’m here to run for the 109 and I will represent each and every single one of you,” said Gray.

The new district includes the entirety of Marquette, Alger, and Baraga counties, as well as the eastern portion of Dickinson county. Gray resides in Sands Township and is known for being a businessman, longtime hockey coach and outdoorsman. He said he decided to run because of civic duty.

“I feel I have to give back and my way to give back is to protect the freedoms and protect the things that have given us the freedoms that we do,” said Gray.

Gray says many of his beliefs are based on his religion.

“I don’t belong to any particular church or denomination but I am a great studier and believer in the word of God,” said Gray.

If elected to serve in Lansing, Gray would like to make positive changes in the U.P.

“I want equal opportunities for the people that are here, I would like to see more jobs come here. I would really like to focus on some of the infrastructures that we have. When you drive around, the roads are relatively rough,” said Gray.

Gray believes he is qualified to represent district 109 because of his patriotism.

“I believe the greatest qualification is to be a person who is an American citizen and be a great lover of this county that we have-the the greatest county in the world,” said Gray.

Gray is facing fellow republican Melody Wagner. TV6 has tried to contact Wagner by phone and email but has not heard back.

The primary is Aug. 2, with the winner moving on to November’s general election.

