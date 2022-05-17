Advertisement

Remie’s Tavern hosts pierogi fundraiser

Pierogi are filled dumplings made by wrapping unleavened dough around a savoury or sweet...
Pierogi are filled dumplings made by wrapping unleavened dough around a savoury or sweet filling and cooking in boiling water.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette tavern is raising funds for Ukraine… with pierogis.

Remie’s Tavern hosted Polish Yoopers for Ukraine Tuesday. The event featured a pierogi bar, a Polish bake sale, drink specials, and a 50/50 raffle.

The Knights of Columbus assisted Remie’s with the fundraiser.

The event is an opportunity for the Marquette community to aid Ukraine.

“We offer, through small business and our community, not only individuals that are committing themselves to travel, a major undertaking for this event, but also on the very smallest scale of donations and things that we’re doing to raise money locally,” said Russ Modell, Remie’s Tavern Owner and General Manager.

Funds raised from the event will go to Ukraine through the Ampe family, who have been providing support for Ukraine by traveling to the country and dropping off supplies and funds. They will hand-deliver the donations in the form of medical and hygiene supplies this month.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man
Joshua Ecklid mug shot
Gladstone man arrested after contacting girls on social media, Sheriff looks for additional victims
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
U.P. couple gets engaged
UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder

Latest News

Between 20-30 people gather at Peter White Public Library to get an overview of the nonprofit
New Families Against Narcotics chapter launches in Marquette County
Finish representatives meet with officials of Houghton county to discuss a previously active...
Finnish Representatives meet in Houghton County
The Republican primary for Michigan’s 109th State House District is on track for August.
Republican primary candidate Ron Gray announces run for 109th District
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community plans to sell the cannabis products it grows on-site to UP...
Abandoned Marquette County Airport to become marijuana grow facility