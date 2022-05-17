Remie’s Tavern hosts pierogi fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette tavern is raising funds for Ukraine… with pierogis.

Remie’s Tavern hosted Polish Yoopers for Ukraine Tuesday. The event featured a pierogi bar, a Polish bake sale, drink specials, and a 50/50 raffle.

The Knights of Columbus assisted Remie’s with the fundraiser.

The event is an opportunity for the Marquette community to aid Ukraine.

“We offer, through small business and our community, not only individuals that are committing themselves to travel, a major undertaking for this event, but also on the very smallest scale of donations and things that we’re doing to raise money locally,” said Russ Modell, Remie’s Tavern Owner and General Manager.

Funds raised from the event will go to Ukraine through the Ampe family, who have been providing support for Ukraine by traveling to the country and dropping off supplies and funds. They will hand-deliver the donations in the form of medical and hygiene supplies this month.

