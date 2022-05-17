Portage Lake Lift Bridge repairs come to an end

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the winter of 2020, the Portage Lake Lift Bridge has undergone continuous repairs. Now, the series of repairs is coming to a close.

Parts that have never been since its creation have been replaced during this prolonged project.

“Houghton and Hancock have been at the epicenter of this bridgework that’s been going on for a few years,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “So right now, we’re in the home stretch of that work.”

Through early June, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) workers will be making some of its finishing touches.

Drivers who use the bridge can expect bridge closures outside of peak driving hours.

“The last couple of things that need to be done are requiring some lane closures and some extra lifts of the bridge this week and possibly going into next week,” said MDOT Communications Representative Dan Weingarten.

According to Weingarten, the lifts are part of a test for the bridge’s electrical systems, which are being improved.

The lower bridge is also receiving some of this attention.

“That bridge deck has recently had some work on the grating done, and now it has to have work done on the outer edges, the curbing,” added Weingarten.

The project’s completion date was originally before the current one but suffered complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waara expects that the people of Houghton will be very relieved to have the construction away from the bridge.

“I think people are already relieved with the traffic flow on there and are going to be further relieved once all the signs are down, and we can cross it like we do all the time,” Waara said.

Repainting is the next project for the bridge in a few year’s time.

