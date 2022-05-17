Advertisement

Pleasant spring day ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High pressure is moving across the region and will keep mostly clear skies/dry conditions around. Plan on another cool day. Temperatures rebound into the 60s tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. This front will trigger a few showers tomorrow evening in the western counties. A second area of low pressure will allow a better chance for rain Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny and seasonably cool

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. Then, evening showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, low 50s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Friday: Morning widespread rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Isolated rain showers and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Staying seasonably cool with a mix of sun and clouds

Highs: Low to mid-50s

