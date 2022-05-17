Pleasant spring day ahead
High pressure is moving across the region and will keep mostly clear skies/dry conditions around. Plan on another cool day. Temperatures rebound into the 60s tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. This front will trigger a few showers tomorrow evening in the western counties. A second area of low pressure will allow a better chance for rain Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
Today: Mostly to partly sunny and seasonably cool
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. Then, evening showers in the west
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, low 50s east
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Friday: Morning widespread rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Saturday: Isolated rain showers and mostly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Monday: Staying seasonably cool with a mix of sun and clouds
Highs: Low to mid-50s
