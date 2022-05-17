Advertisement

NICE School Board shares efforts to combat bullying

The NICE Community School Board
The NICE Community School Board(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The NICE Community School District updated the public on efforts to combat bullying during a regular meeting Monday night.

Prior to the start of the school board meeting they held a moment of silence for the student death by suicide that took place late last month. Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine spoke to the board and the public about efforts to combat bullying. School staff and officials have been reviewing the school’s bullying policy, and working towards hiring a new counselor, and dedicated police officer.

“After being through a tragedy like the one that we experienced, we really want to look at our systems and our protocols and procedures and make sure that we are doing things right so that we don’t miss something that perhaps we could foresee and it’s really important for us to make sure that we examine everything that’s happening in all our buildings from top to bottom,” DeAugustine said.

DeAugustine also mentioned a successful discussion recently between the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, educators, and about 40 junior and senior students from Marquette and Alger county about bullying and social media.

