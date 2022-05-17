Advertisement

Mild Wednesday start before spring showers, t-storms return

Frosty Wednesday morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers before rain ramps up in the evening.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High pressure continues to steer pleasant weather over Upper Michigan Tuesday night -- mostly clear skies, light breezes and no precipitation. But, overnight cooling may lead to some patchy frost early Wednesday morning, and then a chance of a.m. showers south as the high pressure breaks down and exits the region. Chance of widespread rain west to east starting Wednesday night, with isolated thunderstorm chances too as a Northern Plains system sweeps over the U.P.

The Wednesday night system can bring isolated thunderstorms producing gusty winds, small hail and rainfall amounts 1/4″ or higher mainly over the Western U.P. -- the system is expected to weaken as it exits the Eastern U.P. Thursday morning.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms return Thursday night through Friday, with moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms widespread over the region. Some of the storms can become severe.

View NWS alerts HERE.

Cooler, drier conditions follow after the system’s exit late Friday, with mainly afternoon pop-up light showers Saturday and Sunday. Temps then gradually warm early next week.

