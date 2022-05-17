Michigan Wolf Management Advisory Council hears public comment regarding wolf hunting

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Wolf Management Advisory Council invited public comment regarding the preservation and hunting of wolves in the U.P.

This meeting came after a U.S. district judge from California ordered gray wolves back on the endangered species list in February. This forced Michigan to suspend two laws allowing dog and livestock owners to kill wolves posing a threat to their animals.

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Wildlife Biologist Erin Johnson said wolves have a right to live in their natural habitat.

“The Anishinaabe cultural values of wolves support the idea that wolves have intrinsic values and are ready to occupy their traditional lands,” Johnson said.

Marquette County Resident George Nyquist argued that wolves eat young moose, and controlling the population could protect them.

“There is a tribal study that is going on in Minnesota on the western bank of Lake Superior,” Nyquist said. “It shows that 8 out of 10 moose calves are eaten in the first two weeks of life.”

It is currently federally illegal to kill wolves unless they are a direct and immediate threat to human life. A wolf kill in Michigan must be reported to the DNR.

