Marquette Road Commission provides assessment from storm damage

The Marquette County Road Commission met today to address the extent of damages from last week’s storm.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission met today during their regularly scheduled board meeting where they addressed the extent of damages from last week’s storm.

Commissioners say the damage from the storms caused an estimated $336,000. They add the board is working with state officials to hopefully get money to help offset the costs of repair.

While teams were able to make temporary fixes, the overall repair process is expected to take longer.

“Our first order of business was to try and make them (the roads) safe for travel and try to Band-Aid them together and we will be working probably the rest of the summer to fix them correctly,” Jim Iwanicki Marquette County Road Commission engineer manager said.

Commissioners say the more long-term damage is along county road 510 and county road 55 with more roads seeing trouble areas all across Marquette County.

Now that the costs are determined the board can begin permanent fixes.

