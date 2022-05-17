Advertisement

From Marquette to Negaunee: Brad Nelson hired to coach Miners boys basketball

Negaunee Miners Logo
Negaunee Miners Logo (WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Redmen boys varsity basketball head coach Brad Nelson has resigned from that position after being hired as the next Negaunee Miners boys varsity basketball coach.

The Negaunee School Board approved Nelson’s hiring at its meeting Monday evening.

Nelson’s son, who will be a rising 7th grader, attends Negaunee schools and plays basketball, so for reasons more than just basketball, Nelson found the time right to take a new opportunity to spend more time with his son.

Nelson is currently an employed full-time teacher at Marquette Senior High School and says his plans are to stay on as an instructor there until the end of his career.

