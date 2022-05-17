Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff warns about drug paraphernalia

Greg Zyburt says spring clean-up volunteers should be on the lookout for certain objects and be extremely cautious
People who see suspicious objects on the ground are asked to pick up with rubber gloves and/or call 911.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff is reminding spring clean-up volunteers about drug paraphernalia on the ground.

With the weather getting warmer and community clean-up efforts in full swing, Sheriff Greg Zyburt wants you to be aware of drug-related items that could be hidden among the litter left over from the snowmelt. Those products could include needles, burned foil, battery acid, and plastic bottles.

The public is being asked to be on the lookout and take extreme precautions.

“It’s important, especially during this time of the year, to be aware of your surroundings and what’s out there,” said Zyburt. “We absolutely encourage you to volunteer and pick this stuff up, but just be careful.”

The sheriff says you should wear rubber gloves and/or call 911 if you see anything drug-related. For more information, click on this highway cleanup video.

