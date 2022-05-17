Marquette Breakfast Rotary gives $8,000 to 16 community organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Breakfast Rotary announced Monday the contributions of $8,000 to 16 community organizations focusing on youth and community enhancement.

The club raises funds for their contributions during their annual Land and Sea Benefit Dinner and Auction (Fishboil). Contributions given out were proceeds from the 2019 Fishboil event.

The club accepts grants during its grant cycle. A steering committee, consisting of Rotary club members determines what grant applications have met the grant criteria and awards funds that will enhance and support community improvement.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer a substantial community impact this year,” said Beth Cassady, president of Marquette Breakfast Rotary. “There are many organizations out there needing financial support. This group of 16 recipients has wonderful projects and programs that really impact our community and youth. We’re proud to be able to support them in this way.”

Organizations receiving funding from Marquette Breakfast Rotary are:

2022 Contribution Recipients:

· The Women’s Center

· Big Brothers/Big Sisters

· Girl Scouts

· MAPS Special Education

· Boy Scouts

· Superiorland Soccer

· MSGS Robotics

· Northstar Robogators

· The Children’s Museum

· Cancer Care

· Superior Arts Youth Theatre

· MSHS Graduation

· Lake Superior Theatre

· Marquette Ending Hunger

· Marquette Regional History Museum

“All of this is made possible by our annual Fishboil event,” said Cassady. “Due to the pandemic, an event was not held in 2020 or 2021. We are extremely excited to be able to hold this year’s event. We encourage everyone to come out for this year’s Fishboil and learn more about Rotary and the impact we strive to have on our community.”

This year’s Land and Sea Benefit Dinner and Auction will be held on June 11, 2022, at the Lake Superior Theatre Yacht Yard. Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.