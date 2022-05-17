Advertisement

Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency looks to reduce childcare cost

MARESA is holding two informational sessions on Michigan's Tri-Share Child Care Program.
Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA)
Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA)
By Vinny La Via
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency wants to reduce childcare costs for eligible families.

MARESA is holding two informational meetings for businesses interested in implementing Michigan’s Tri-Share Child Care Program.

This initiative would allow households between 186% and 300% of the federal poverty level to split the cost of childcare with their employer and the state. MARESA said Northern Michigan University is the first organization to implement the program, adding it could also benefit others with children.

“This is tackling one of those key areas that many families struggle with,” MARESA Director of Early Childhood Education Lyndsay Carey said. “Childcare is expensive and this can really help families that make too much for childcare subsidies, but not enough to really be able to make ends meet.”

The informational sessions are planned for Tuesday, May 24 at 8:00 a.m. and Thursday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. on zoom or at the MARESA office located at 321 E Ohio St Marquette, MI 49855.

A link to register for either of the two sessions can be found by clicking here.

