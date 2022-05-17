Highly pathogenic avian influenza identified in Dunn, Marinette counties

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - A case of the bird flu has been identified just across the U.P. border.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Monday, it has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Dunn and Marinette counties. Birds at both sites will be depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

The bird flu was previously identified in Michigan’s Menominee County in April.

Domestic flocks in 13 Wisconsin counties have now been infected with HPAI. Flock owners are strongly encouraged to continue practicing biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

Additionally, DATCP has issued a summary special order restricting movement of domestic birds and domestic bird products in parts of Barron and Polk counties. Flock owners who want confirm whether they are in a restricted zone can check the county map or listing of Public Land Survey System (PLSS) township and range sections on the DATCP website. Anyone who would like to check the PLSS section of their current or desired flock location may do so at https://maps.sco.wisc.edu/plss-locator.

Wisconsin poultry owners are reminded to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials communicate with flock owners during disease outbreaks.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.