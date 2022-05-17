Advertisement

Hazel Park man arrested in Houghton Co. with 3.8 oz. of meth

Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigates narcotics trafficking.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 62-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested and charged with two felony counts of delivery and manufacture of crystal methamphetamine.

On May 14, deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigated narcotics trafficking with a search warrant for a vehicle and house in Dollar Bay. Investigators found 3.8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm and several other items used in the trafficking of narcotics.

The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects and charges are expected.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team – West, and the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office and K-9.

