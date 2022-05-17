Advertisement

Gladstone man arrested after contacting girls on social media, Sheriff looks for additional victims

Joshua Ecklid mug shot
Joshua Ecklid mug shot(Delta County Sheriff)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Joshua Ecklid, 31, of Gladstone was arrested following an investigation into social media messaging by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on the Sheriff’s investigation, young girls were being contacted on Instagram and possibly other social media or messaging apps. The account used on Instagram was “roberte1993″ and the account used on Snapchat was “darknordor.”

The man would start by “friending” the girls on social media. Investigators say he then asked for photos and/or videos of the girls in exchange for money. Investigators believe that this pattern has been ongoing for at least 3 years, and likely longer, and there may be additional victims.

Ecklid has been arraigned on charges of Child Sexually Abusive Materials, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, 2 counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, a felony punishable by up 4 years, and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a felony punishable by up to 20 years. At his arraignment in the 94th District Court, Ecklid’s bond was set a $250,000.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has had similar contacts, especially with the social accounts described above, and/or with Ecklid, to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 906-786-3633 ext 357.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for additional victims, from a complaint of inappropriate messaging, where...

Posted by Delta County Sheriff's Office, MI on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

