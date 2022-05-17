Advertisement

Escanaba one of 700 world-wide cities to host Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride this Sunday

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a fundraiser for men’s health through Movember
You can check out these vintage motorcycles at the U.P. State Fairgrounds before the...
You can check out these vintage motorcycles at the U.P. State Fairgrounds before the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - You can watch a parade of vintage motorcycles ride through Escanaba this Sunday. The motorcyclists are fundraising for the Movember organization through the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride event.

Escanaba is one of 700 cities globally to participate.

Eric Malmsten, a host of the Escanaba ride, explains what the ride entails.

Escanaba is one of 700 cities around the globe to host a Distinguished Gentleman's Ride this Sunday.

Malmsten explains what to look out for this Sunday.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is happening in Escanaba this Sunday.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride leaves from the Antique Mall at the U.P. State Fairgrounds at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

You can check out the lineup of vintage motorcycles from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

You can donate to the cause at The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (gentlemansride.com).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man
U.P. couple gets engaged
UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
Charles Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound and owner of Surack Enterprises, has become the new...
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation under new ownership
FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge

Latest News

Construction on the bridge enters its final phases
Portage Lake Lift Bridge repairs come to an end
Portage Lake Lift Bridge repairs are coming to an end.
Portage Lake Lift Bridge repairs coming to an end
The city of Marquette held a special meeting concerning the former hospital site project.
City of Marquette holds special meeting on former hospital site project
Marquette's Only Authentic Fish Boil Dinner details
Marquette Breakfast Rotary gives $8,000 to 16 community organizations