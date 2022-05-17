Escanaba one of 700 world-wide cities to host Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride this Sunday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - You can watch a parade of vintage motorcycles ride through Escanaba this Sunday. The motorcyclists are fundraising for the Movember organization through the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride event.

Eric Malmsten, a host of the Escanaba ride



The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride leaves from the Antique Mall at the U.P. State Fairgrounds at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

You can check out the lineup of vintage motorcycles from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

You can donate to the cause at The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (gentlemansride.com).

