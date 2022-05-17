Escanaba one of 700 world-wide cities to host Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride this Sunday
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a fundraiser for men’s health through Movember
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - You can watch a parade of vintage motorcycles ride through Escanaba this Sunday. The motorcyclists are fundraising for the Movember organization through the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride event.
Escanaba is one of 700 cities globally to participate.
Eric Malmsten, a host of the Escanaba ride, explains what the ride entails.
Malmsten explains what to look out for this Sunday.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride leaves from the Antique Mall at the U.P. State Fairgrounds at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.
You can check out the lineup of vintage motorcycles from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
You can donate to the cause at The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (gentlemansride.com).
