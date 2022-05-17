Advertisement

Bison wandering Michigan town reunited with owner after photo goes viral

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Roaming over in Mason Tuesday was an unusual traveler who wandered off from a nearby buffalo farm.

Imagine seeing this big guy on the road: He’s an American bison, which can weigh up to 2,200 pounds.

That’s what happened to Dianna Brownridge while driving to work on Dexter Trail. She knew seeing a bison by the road was an oddity for Michigan, so she posted a picture of it to Facebook.

Dianna’s post was shared over 300 times, with hundreds in the community chiming in with questions, advice and of course humor.

Chris said, “I don’t even know where I live anymore. We have buffalo now?”

“Now I sure would have been surprised to turn a corner and see a Buffalo out here!! We’re becoming a wildlife refuge,” Kaye wrote. “And that’s fine [with] me!”

Another simply wrote, “In Mason!?”

Fortunately, an area resident who appears to be the bison’s owner was one of those who saw the viral post.

The Ingham County Sheriff says they didn’t work any fugitive cases today, so it seems the big guy’s owner got him back behind the fence.

