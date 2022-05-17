Advertisement

Aspirus Ironwood named among the nation’s Top 20 Rural Hospitals

Aspirus logo
Aspirus logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Ironwood Hospital was recognized among the nation’s 20 highest-ranked critical access hospitals (CAH) by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The results were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). Aspirus Ironwood was the only hospital in Michigan that made the list. It is also the fifth time in ten years that Aspirus Ironwood has received this recognition.

“This recognition demonstrates the commitment from our exceptional healthcare team to serve and care for our patients,” said Chris Harff, Aspirus UP Regional President.

The determining factors for the top 20 CAHs are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX and its eight indices of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance.

Forty best practice designations were also given to facilities that achieved success in one of two key areas of performance: 1) quality: a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the rural-relevant process of care measures, and 2) patient perspective: a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across all 10 HCAHPS domains.

“This recognition celebrates our entire team and countless other areas throughout our region and system,” said Paula Chermside, Chief Administrative Officer for Aspirus Ironwood. “It’s also about the support and trust we receive from our patients and community that play an essential role in this recognition and helps to inspire us to continue our mission to health people, promote health and strengthen communities.”

One can learn more about rural health care issues at the NRHA website at www.ruralhealth.us.

