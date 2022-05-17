92 domestic birds test positive for ‘bird flu’ in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - 92 domestic birds tested positive for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Marinette County on May 13.

The birds were part of a “backyard flock,” and were not used in commercial settings. Positive results have been detected in 13 Wisconsin counties so far.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said no human infections have been detected in Wisconsin and the best way to protect yourself and your flock is to practice bio-security.

“That looks a little bit like the things we have been practicing for the last couple of years. It is just disinfecting surfaces, washing your hands, maybe wearing only clothes around your domestic birds and not wearing them off the premises,” said Kevin Hoffman, Wisconsin DATCP Public Information Officer.

Hoffman says migration season is almost over and he hopes the warmer temperatures will limit infections.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.