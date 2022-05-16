Advertisement

The Ryan Report - May 15, 2022

This week, Don Ryan is joined by members of the Great Lakes Sports Commission.
Don Ryan sits down with Great Lakes Sports Commission Chair Fritz Erickson and Director of Business Development Suzy Fox.
By Don Ryan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Sports Commission Chair Fritz Erickson and Director of Business Development Suzy Fox to talk about what the commission does for Michiganders.

The GLSC dates back to the 1980s and is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Michigan as a premier destination for recreation, sports and tourism.

Erickson was the president at Northern Michigan University before he was appointed chair of the commission. He plans to teach psychology courses in the fall. Fox is originally from Iron Mountain and a former skier and golfer.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares history connected to May 15.

