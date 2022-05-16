Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore reminds public of new entrance fee

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is continuing to implement its new entrance fee which went into effect in March.

The park’s chief of interpretation and education Susan Reece said visitors have not been phased by the new change.

“They do expect to pay an entrance fee so it’s not an uncommon thing. It’s just new for Pictured Rocks,” said Reece

Reece said visitors can expect to purchase the park passes anywhere they have cell service. QR codes are displayed on bulletin boards throughout the park.

“They can also purchase them ahead of time, before they come, on our webpage. The passes are good for seven days. It is $10 for a vehicle,” said Reece.

Passes are available for purchase at the Munising Falls Visitors Center.

“We just opened up a temporary trailer at Munising Falls and that’s where we’ll be selling our park entrance fee: the federal land passes. They’ll be open 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. 7 days a week through the end of September,” said Reece.

Reece also said the fee will provide funding for park improvements.

“Fixing roofs and visitor center building, fixing our trail system, helping with the upkeep for all the tens of hundreds of people who are on the trails at any given week,” said Reece.

It will also help with campground improvements and modifications to the interpretive wayside exhibit. Some of these projects will begin this summer.

“We’ll be building bridges this summer, hardening certain trails, and fixing some of the old staircases that need repair. And just being updated as they age out,” said Reece.

For more information on park entrance fees you can click here.

