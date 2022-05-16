Advertisement

Man sentenced in slaying aboard retired Navy training ship

A man convicted of slaying another man whose dismembered body was found on a former Navy training vessel in Port Huron has been sentenced to life in prison without parole
(Source: MGN)
By AP
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A man convicted of slaying another man whose dismembered body was found on a former Navy training vessel in Port Huron has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Reginald Grasty appeared Monday at his sentencing hearing in St. Clair County Circuit Court, the Times Herald of Port Huron reported.

A jury had found Grasty guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the 2020 slaying of William Orlow, 44, aboard the retired Navy ship Grayfox, about 68 miles (109 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

A Grayfox Association official has said Grasty lived on the ship with Orlow for about two weeks in October 2019 as part of a program the Grayfox once provided. The program allowed those going through tough times to work on the ship and learn job skills.

The official said Orlow was asked to leave the ship after he violated ship rules by drinking.

