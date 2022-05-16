Make easy, healthy no-bake fruit dip or energy bites
May. 16, 2022
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Junk food doesn’t have to be the only fast food. Try out these two recipes for your next easy, healthy, no-fuss snack. Healthy home cooking aficionado Jaylyn Giotto shows you how to make a four-ingredient fruit dip and no-bake peanut butter energy bites.
Fruit dip ingredients:
- 1 C. plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 C. peanut butter
- 2 TBSP honey
- 1 TSP cinnamon
Peanut butter energy bites ingredients:
- 2/3 C. rolled oats
- 1/4 C. hemp seed
- 1 TBSP chia seed
- 1 TBSP ground flax
- 1/4 TSP cinnamon
- 2 TBSP mini chocolate chips
- 2 TBSP honey
- 1/3 C. peanut butter
- 1/4 TSP vanilla
- 1 pinch of Himalayan salt
