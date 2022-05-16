Advertisement

Make easy, healthy no-bake fruit dip or energy bites

Leave the factory-made treats on the store shelves
No-bake peanut butter energy bites.
No-bake peanut butter energy bites.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Junk food doesn’t have to be the only fast food. Try out these two recipes for your next easy, healthy, no-fuss snack. Healthy home cooking aficionado Jaylyn Giotto shows you how to make a four-ingredient fruit dip and no-bake peanut butter energy bites.

Fruit dip ingredients:

  • 1 C. plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 C. peanut butter
  • 2 TBSP honey
  • 1 TSP cinnamon
Healthy home cook Jaylyn Giotto shares her four-ingredient fruit dip recipe.

Peanut butter energy bites ingredients:

  • 2/3 C. rolled oats
  • 1/4 C. hemp seed
  • 1 TBSP chia seed
  • 1 TBSP ground flax
  • 1/4 TSP cinnamon
  • 2 TBSP mini chocolate chips
  • 2 TBSP honey
  • 1/3 C. peanut butter
  • 1/4 TSP vanilla
  • 1 pinch of Himalayan salt
Healthy home cook Jaylyn Giotto shows you how to make no-bake peanut butter energy bites.

