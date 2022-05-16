Make easy, healthy no-bake fruit dip or energy bites

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Junk food doesn’t have to be the only fast food. Try out these two recipes for your next easy, healthy, no-fuss snack. Healthy home cooking aficionado Jaylyn Giotto shows you how to make a four-ingredient fruit dip and no-bake peanut butter energy bites.

Fruit dip ingredients:

1 C. plain Greek yogurt

1/4 C. peanut butter

2 TBSP honey

1 TSP cinnamon

Healthy home cook Jaylyn Giotto shares her four-ingredient fruit dip recipe.

Peanut butter energy bites ingredients:

2/3 C. rolled oats

1/4 C. hemp seed

1 TBSP chia seed

1 TBSP ground flax

1/4 TSP cinnamon

2 TBSP mini chocolate chips

2 TBSP honey

1/3 C. peanut butter

1/4 TSP vanilla

1 pinch of Himalayan salt

Healthy home cook Jaylyn Giotto shows you how to make no-bake peanut butter energy bites.

