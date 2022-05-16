Lori’s Voice giving away handicap accessible vans

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A western-Michigan-based group is giving away fully handicap accessible vans this year.

Lori’s Voice is a non-profit organization that helps families of children with limited mobility cover the cost of accessible vans, educational resources, and other expenses not covered by insurance.

They recently got a donation and are using that money to buy several vans for Michigan families.

“So many of these families have such other costs, medical costs and different things that just to be able to help them in one area, and it’s a big area, it just makes me feel really happy that we can do something to enhance the lives of these children,” said Lori Hastings, Co-Founder, and President of Lori’s Voice.

The deadline to apply for the random drawing is this Friday. You can enter online here. Lori’s Voice is giving away four vans this year.

