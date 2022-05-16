Advertisement

Lori’s Voice giving away handicap accessible vans

Logo for Lori's Voice
Logo for Lori's Voice(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A western-Michigan-based group is giving away fully handicap accessible vans this year.

Lori’s Voice is a non-profit organization that helps families of children with limited mobility cover the cost of accessible vans, educational resources, and other expenses not covered by insurance.

They recently got a donation and are using that money to buy several vans for Michigan families.

“So many of these families have such other costs, medical costs and different things that just to be able to help them in one area, and it’s a big area, it just makes me feel really happy that we can do something to enhance the lives of these children,” said Lori Hastings, Co-Founder, and President of Lori’s Voice.

The deadline to apply for the random drawing is this Friday. You can enter online here. Lori’s Voice is giving away four vans this year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. couple gets engaged
UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder
No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to knock down the flames within a half hour
Gravel truck catches fire on M-26 in Toivola
Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Ukraine relief dinner at Saint Peter
Marquette community comes out for spaghetti dinner fundraiser
Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Michigan hospital medical graphic.
1M Michiganders receiving health care under state’s Healthy Michigan Plan
Crowdfunding campaign launched for the Marquette Fish Cleaning Station project
Crowdfunding campaign to fund Marquette Fish Cleaning Station project
Norway Elementary holds mother and son event
Norway Elementary holds mother and son event